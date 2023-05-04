(2) ASSISTANT ATTORNEYS GENERAL VI CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for (2) Assistant Attorneys General positions in the Consumer Protection Division, Opioids Division.

Closing Date Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE

