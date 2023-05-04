Daily Record Staff//May 4, 2023
AbsoluteCare CEO a finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year award
//May 4, 2023
Mike Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare, a Columbia-based health care organization, was named a finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award, it was announced Thursday.
Radu was selected by an independent panel of judges. Nominees were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
Regional award winners will be announced June 22 during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges of the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be presented at November’s annual Strategic Growth Forum, a gathering of high-growth, market leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. since its inception in 1986 and has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in more than 60 countries.-
May 4, 2023
May 4, 2023
May 3, 2023
May 3, 2023
April 28, 2023
