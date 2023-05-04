Casondra Kus and Cindy Wallace | MLSC

Daily Record Staff//May 4, 2023

Cindy Wallace
Casondra Kus

Maryland Legal Services Corporation named Casondra Kus grants coordinator and Cindy Wallace as interim finance manager.

She joined MLSC March 28. In her role, Kus assists with data management and grantmaking duties. She has a strong background in administration as well as a wide range of account and office management skills and experience.

She enjoys reading, game nights with her family and exploring Maryland.

Wallace joined MLSC April 3 and leads financial, human resources, and administrative functions. She is a certified public accountant and brings to MLSC her career experience as an executive director and chief financial officer in law firm administration.

Wallace is an avid baseball fan and cheers on the Baltimore Orioles each year and likes to spend time outdoors, hiking and bird watching.

