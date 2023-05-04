Daily Record Staff//May 4, 2023
Casondra Kus and Cindy Wallace | MLSC
//May 4, 2023
Maryland Legal Services Corporation named Casondra Kus grants coordinator and Cindy Wallace as interim finance manager.
She joined MLSC March 28. In her role, Kus assists with data management and grantmaking duties. She has a strong background in administration as well as a wide range of account and office management skills and experience.
She enjoys reading, game nights with her family and exploring Maryland.
Wallace joined MLSC April 3 and leads financial, human resources, and administrative functions. She is a certified public accountant and brings to MLSC her career experience as an executive director and chief financial officer in law firm administration.
Wallace is an avid baseball fan and cheers on the Baltimore Orioles each year and likes to spend time outdoors, hiking and bird watching.
Christine Madigan was named interim president at Enterprise Community Development after more than 20 years wit[...]
May 3, 2023
Samantha Eckels has joined Lee & Associates | Maryland, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage fi[...]
May 2, 2023
Kelly Powers, part of Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, was elected[...]
May 2, 2023
Stephen J. Cullen, who leads Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, wa[...]
May 2, 2023
Derek Regar joined Warschawski as senior digital strategist. Regar will create and execute integrated digital[...]
May 1, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder
3/5/2023
Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills
3/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.
2/5/2023
Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows
2/5/2023
Trade school enrollments are booming
4/5/2023
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition
4/5/2023
Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending
4/5/2023
Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site
4/5/2023
Frontier Airlines begins Puerto Rico service from BWI
4/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar