Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Associated Press//May 4, 2023

Home>1_PAGE_DISPLAY>More News>

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

By Associated Press

//May 4, 2023

WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were convicted Thursday of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months in one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV.

Tarrio was also convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and obstructing law enforcement as well as two other conspiracy charges. He was cleared of an assault charge stemming from a co-defendant who stole an officer’s riot shield.

It’s a significant milestone for the Justice Department, which has now secured seditious conspiracy convictions against the leaders of two major extremist groups prosecutors say were intent on keeping Biden out of the White House at all costs. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Tarrio, behind bars since his March 2022 arrest, didn’t appear to show any emotion as the verdict was read. He hugged one of his lawyers and shook the hand of the other before leaving the courtroom. A few of the people sitting among the defendants’ relatives wiped away tears as the verdict was read.

An attorney for Tarrio declined to comment Thursday.

Tarrio was a top target of what has become the largest Justice Department investigation in American history. He led the neo-fascist group — known for street fights with left-wing activists — when Trump infamously told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during his first debate with Biden.

Tarrio wasn’t in Washington on Jan. 6, because he had been arrested two days earlier in a separate case and ordered out of the capital city. But prosecutors said he organized and directed the attack by Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol that day.

In addition to Tarrio, a Miami resident, three other Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

Jurors have not yet reached a unanimous verdict on the sedition charge for fifth defendant: Dominic Pezzola. The judge told them to keep deliberating.

Nordean, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter leader. Rehl led a group chapter in Philadelphia. Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Pezzola was a group member from Rochester, New York.

Prosecutors told jurors the group viewed itself as “Trump’s army” and was prepared for “all-out war” to stop Biden from becoming president.

The Proud Boys were “lined up behind Donald Trump and willing to commit violence on his behalf,” prosecutor Conor Mulroe said in his closing argument.

The backbone of the government’s case was hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that show the far-right extremist group peddling Trump’s false claims of a stolen election and trading fears over what would happen when Biden took office.

As Proud Boys swarmed the Capitol, Tarrio cheered them on from afar, writing on social media: “Do what must be done.” In a Proud Boys encrypted group chat later that day someone asked what they should do next. Tarrio responded: “Do it again.”

“Make no mistake,” Tarrio wrote in another message. “We did this.”

Defense lawyers denied there was any plot to attack the Capitol or stop Congress’ certification of Biden’s win. A lawyer for Tarrio sought to push the blame onto Trump, arguing the former president incited the pro-Trump mob’s attack when he urged the crowd near the White House to “fight like hell.”

“It was Donald Trump’s words. It was his motivation. It was his anger that caused what occurred on January 6th in your beautiful and amazing city,” attorney Nayib Hassan said in his final appeal to jurors. “It was not Enrique Tarrio. They want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald J. Trump and those in power.”

The Justice Department hadn’t tried a seditious conspiracy case in a decade before a jury convicted another extremist group leader, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, of the Civil War-era charge last year.

Over the course of two Oath Keepers trials, Rhodes and five other members were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a separate plot to forcibly halt the transfer of presidential power from Trump to Biden. Three defendants were acquitted of the sedition charge, but convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

The Justice Department has yet to disclose how much prison time it will seek when the Oath Keepers are sentenced next month.

Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer report for the Associated Press.

F

Related Content

Feds fine McDonald’s franchisees with workers as young as 10

Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department inv[...]

May 4, 2023

Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

[caption id="attachment_669296" align="alignright" width="200"] Chris Abell[/caption] Chris Abell, executiv[...]

May 3, 2023

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) in Annapolis and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical [...]

May 3, 2023

Kaiser Permanente regional president to retire

Rockville-based Kaiser Permanente announced mid-Atlantic regional president Ruth Williams-Brinkley plans to re[...]

May 3, 2023

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

NEW YORK — If, as expected, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates yet again Wednesday in its drive to c[...]

May 3, 2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. It's unclear what kind of impact a federal appellate court's ruling overturning a 2019 first-in-the-nation natural gas ban in Berkeley, California, will have. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, April 18, 2023, the city of Berkeley violated federal law allowing only the U.S. government to set efficiency standards for appliances. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

Bye-bye blue flame? NY to require gas-free new buildings

New York state is banning natural gas stoves and furnaces in most new buildings, a policy that's part of a nat[...]

May 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

4/5/2023

Feds fine McDonald’s franchisees with workers as young as 10

4/5/2023

Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

3/5/2023

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

3/5/2023

Kaiser Permanente regional president to retire

3/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT