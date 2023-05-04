Frontier Airlines begins Puerto Rico service from BWI

Low fare air carrier Frontier Airlines Thursday launched daily nonstop service from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU).

With the new service, Frontier now serves a total of eight nonstop destinations from BWI.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Frontier Airlines operates 125 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed.