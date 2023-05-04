Harrison Development joins Enterprise’s Let’s Build Accelerator project

Enterprise Community Development, an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners and the largest affordable housing owner and developer in the mid-Atlantic market, Thursday announced Baltimore-based Harrison Development as the second partner for its Let’s Build Accelerator (LBA).

The two companies will partner on a new affordable housing development in Upton Gateway, in Baltimore’s historically Black Upton neighborhood in west Baltimore. This is the second project of this unique joint development model that addresses the various challenges, including access to capital and development capacity, faced by non-institutionally resourced real-estate developers.

Enterprise Community Development launched LBA in late 2021. The program recognizes the unique challenges, perspectives and opportunities of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and community- and faith-based developers and allows partners from these previously marginalized groups to access the necessary capital and development capacity to grow their communities.

Harrison Development will support a new investment of almost $3 million into Upton Gateway, a multi-phased, 38-unit, mixed-income homeownership development. The developer has a commitment to refashion vacant and abandoned rowhouses into modern, stylish and community-enhancing for-sale homes and this new project with Enterprise Community Development will contribute to Phase II of this commitment.

Shelynda Brown, vice president of real estate with Enterprise Community Development, said the project leverages more than $70 million in development Enterprise has undertaken over the past two decades in the neighborhood, including a $9 million investment in the Heritage Crossing affordable rental apartments.

Critical resources from the city of Baltimore are a key component of this transaction, delivering subsidies to support affordability for future homebuyers and financing for the renovation of the long-vacant rowhomes that are being given a new life in the Upton community. Additional funding comes from Enterprise Community Loan Fund.