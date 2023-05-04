LifeBridge Health CEO to chair federal health care advisory committee

Daily Record Staff//May 4, 2023

Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, will begin his chairmanship of the Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education in July. (Submitted photo)

By Daily Record Staff

//May 4, 2023

Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, was appointed chair of the Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education (APOE), a federal health care advisory committee to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Meltzer will begin his term as chair in June.

Established in 1999, the APOE is responsible for advising and making recommendations to the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Administrator of CMS concerning optimal education and outreach strategies, with a particular focus on vulnerable and underserved populations, on a broad range of federal health care programs and policies such as Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Meltzer joined the panel in 2022 and was selected as chair because of his extensive experience in healthcare and community-focused approach to healthcare as well as his contributions as a member of the panel over the last year. Under his leadership, LifeBridge Health has developed significant innovative and successful approaches to enhancing the health of the populations LifeBridge Health serves.

Meltzer strives to develop effective strategies that address the challenges facing different underserved populations in accessing healthcare in central Maryland and beyond. Along with his background in public health, Meltzer has a unique viewpoint in that LifeBridge Health has facilities in both urban and rural communities.

He also is active on many local and civic boards, including the National Health Care Workforce Commission and the Maryland Hospital Association and he is also the former national chair for the American Heart Association.

a

