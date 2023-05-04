Daily Record Staff//May 4, 2023
Marie A. Yeh | Loyola Maryland
//May 4, 2023
Marie A. Yeh, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management, received the 2023 Emerging Scholar in Marketing and Society Award from the Marketing and Society Special Interest Group of the American Marketing Association.
[caption id="attachment_669562" align="alignright" width="150"] Cindy Wallace[/caption] [caption id="attach[...]
May 4, 2023
Christine Madigan was named interim president at Enterprise Community Development after more than 20 years wit[...]
May 3, 2023
Samantha Eckels has joined Lee & Associates | Maryland, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage fi[...]
May 2, 2023
Kelly Powers, part of Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, was elected[...]
May 2, 2023
Stephen J. Cullen, who leads Miles & Stockbridge’s Family Law & Private Clients Practice Group, wa[...]
May 2, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder
3/5/2023
Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills
3/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.
2/5/2023
Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows
2/5/2023
Trade school enrollments are booming
4/5/2023
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition
4/5/2023
Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending
4/5/2023
Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site
4/5/2023
Frontier Airlines begins Puerto Rico service from BWI
4/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar