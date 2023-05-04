Maryland Rep. David Trone announces US Senate run

Associated Press//May 4, 2023

Home>Elections>

Maryland Rep. David Trone announces US Senate run

U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Maryland Rep. David Trone announces US Senate run

By Associated Press

//May 4, 2023

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Rep. David Trone announced Thursday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin.

Trone, a Democrat, has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform while in office. The congressman said he would continue advocating for those issues in the Senate.

“Ben Cardin was a great U.S. senator, and we’re looking forward to following in his huge shoes,” Trone said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But we’ve got a lot of challenges that are facing Maryland, and we’ve got to focus on those challenges, and first and foremost, it’s the addiction crisis.”

Trone, who is the wealthy founder of Total Wine & More liquor stores, spent more than $12 million of his own money on his House race last year. He said it’s too soon to say how much he would spend on a Senate race, but he said using his own fortune means he doesn’t take money from political action committees, corporations or lobbyists.

“And the whole key in that is you make your own decisions,” Trone said. “You can do what’s right for the people of Maryland and not be influenced by anybody.”

Trone is the second candidate to announce a Senate campaign since Cardin said Monday that he would not seek reelection.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, a Democrat, announced his campaign for the seat. Jawando served in former President Barack Obama’s administration as associate director of public engagement and as an adviser to Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

Trone won a third term to Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in November in a rematch with Republican Neil Parrott, whom he also beat two years earlier. The western Maryland district was redrawn with fewer Democrats after a successful court challenge by the GOP to the state’s congressional map.

Trone said he worked hard to represent the entire district and ended up winning with nearly 55% of the vote in the state’s most competitive House district.

“I’m confident there will be another Democrat that steps up to bring that same willingness to be present, show up everywhere, never leave western Maryland behind … and keep the seat,” Trone said.

Other potential candidates for Cardin’s Senate seat include Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat.

The winner of the Democratic primary will be a heavy favorite to win the seat in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Maryland has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1980. The state’s eight-member House delegation has only one Republican.

Last year, GOP leadership aggressively tried to recruit then-Gov. Larry Hogan to run against Sen. Chris Van Hollen, but Hogan declined, saying he didn’t “aspire” to be a U.S. senator. Hogan, who recently wrapped up his second and final term as governor, said in March that he would not seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

Cardin, 79, has been a longtime fixture in Maryland politics. His retirement will open up his seat for the first time since 2006, when he was elected to the Senate after spending 20 years in the U.S. House representing a large part of Baltimore and several nearby suburbs.

Cardin is the third Democratic senator to decide not to run for reelection next year, following Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. On the Republican side, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is eschewing a second term and will run for governor instead.

Brian Witte reports for the Associated Press/

e

Related Content

Mark Splonskowski assembles electronic poll book kits that voters would use to sign in at polling locations at the Albany County Board of Elections building on Oct. 14, 2020, in Albany, New York. An effort to create a national testing program for technology central to U.S elections will get underway later this year. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

National push to bolster security of key election technology

An effort to create a national testing program for technology central to U.S elections will be launched later [...]

April 24, 2023
A woman holds a sign while joined by other supporters during an abortion rights rally in The People's Park in Annapolis on June 24, 2022. In 2024, Maryland voters will decide whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state's constitution. (Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Maryland voters to decide abortion constitutional amendment

Maryland voters will decide next year whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution.

March 30, 2023

Maryland’s longtime elections administrator to retire

Maryland's longtime elections administrator is retiring.

March 30, 2023

Election reform legislation would require early counting of mail ballots

A package of election reform bills aims to get mail ballots counted earlier, among other changes.

March 15, 2023

Wes Moore raised nearly $4.6M for inaugural festivities

Gov. Wes Moore raised nearly $4.6 million for his inaugural festivities, according to a report filed with the [...]

March 8, 2023

Maryland leaders back changing 2024 primary to avoid Passover

Top leaders in the Maryland General Assembly are expressing support for changing the state's 2024 primary date[...]

February 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

3/5/2023

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

3/5/2023

Kaiser Permanente regional president to retire

3/5/2023

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

3/5/2023
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove. It's unclear what kind of impact a federal appellate court's ruling overturning a 2019 first-in-the-nation natural gas ban in Berkeley, California, will have. A three-judge panel ruled Monday, April 18, 2023, the city of Berkeley violated federal law allowing only the U.S. government to set efficiency standards for appliances. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

Bye-bye blue flame? NY to require gas-free new buildings

3/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT