Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

Daily Record Staff//May 4, 2023

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable May 31, to stockholders of record on May 13.

Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty Jr., president and CEO of Shore Bancshares, said the company is pleased with the continuation of its dividend allocations as it continues to make progress with its pending merger with The Community Financial Corporation, the holding company of Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

The merger, announced Dec. 14, 2022, Creates a bank holding company with approximately $6 billion in assets and a market capitalization of approximately $650 million. The transaction is expected to close late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from Shore and TCFC shareholders.

