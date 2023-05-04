Two Baltimore police officers indicted in separate cases

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates announces charges against two city police officers in separate cases on May 4, 2023. (Madeleine O'Neill/The Daily Record)

A pair of Baltimore police officers are facing charges in separate cases, one involving the sale of drugs and the other a fatal 2022 vehicle crash.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced the indictments Thursday and said the cases will be prosecuted by his office’s Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit.

The city grand jury indicted Officer Alexis Acosta on manslaughter and other charges, alleging that Acosta caused the death of a scooter rider, 58-year-old Terry Harrell, on June 21.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which investigated the fatality, said last year that Acosta was driving a marked cruiser with the vehicle’s lights and sirens activated when he entered the intersection at East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue and struck the scooter Harrell was riding.

Harrell died of his injuries on June 23.

Thursday’s indictment alleges that Acosta caused Harrell’s death by driving “in a criminally negligent manner.” The officer faces charges of manslaughter, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, death of a vulnerable individual caused by a motor vehicle and driving an emergency vehicle without regard for safety of persons.

Acosta faces a maximum of three years in prison if convicted of the charges, Bates’s office said. Acosta’s indictment is not yet reflected in Maryland’s online court records, so it is unclear who is representing him.

The grand jury also indicted Officer Cejus Watson on charges of theft and misconduct in office. Watson was previously charged in Baltimore County with distributing marijuana.

Thursday’s indictment alleges that Watson, 39, was supposed to be working as a city police officer when he left work to conduct the drug transaction in Baltimore County. According to the charging document, Watson clocked in to work a 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift on Sept. 29, but left his post and instead traveled to a tattoo parlor on Reisterstown Road, where he sold a controlled substance.

Watson was under surveillance by both Baltimore City and Baltimore County police officers at the time, Bates said.

The theft charge carries a maximum penalty of six months incarceration, Bates said, while the misconduct in office charge has no maximum sentence.

Chaz Ball, the attorney listed on Watson’s pending Baltimore County case, did not immediately return a phone message requesting comment Thursday. That case is set for trial in June.

A Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman said both officers have had their police powers suspended, and that Watson is suspended without pay. Watson has been a police officer since 2012 and Acosta has been an officer for about two years.

Bates said the indictment against Watson calls to mind the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, a police squad that for years robbed drug dealers and terrorized Baltimore residents before being uncovered by federal investigators.

“When I hear that there is evidence that an officer is allegedly selling drugs on the job, I can’t help but think of the notorious Gun Trace Task Force and the shame that was brought on our police department and out city as a whole,” Bates said. “… As a defense attorney, I didn’t stand for this behavior, and I certainly will not stand for this behavior as the Baltimore City state’s attorney.”

Bates said there was a backlog of cases in his office’s police integrity division when he took office earlier this year, and that his office is working through the cases to identify those in need of prosecution.

“We’re starting to catch up with the officers that need to be held accountable,” he said.