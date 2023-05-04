UM St. Joseph Medical Center earns ‘A’ for patient safety

The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (UM St. Joseph), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), once again was awarded an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade in The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2023 reporting period.

This latest designation marks the eighth such accomplishment for UM St. Joseph, and celebrates the Towson hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. This new grade reflects performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.