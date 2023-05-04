UMD School of Nursing receives $7M gift for scholarships

Daily Record Staff//May 4, 2023

Home>Education>

UMD School of Nursing receives $7M gift for scholarships

UMD School of Nursing receives $7M gift for scholarships

By Daily Record Staff

//May 4, 2023

A gift of $7 million to the University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) from the Bedford Falls Foundation-DAF, a donor-advised fund established by Bill and Joanne Conway, will create 218 additional Conway Scholarships over the next four years.

In addition, UMSON received a Conway Innovation Challenge grant of $145,000, which will fund a pilot of UMSON’s Nursing Professional Residency for Outstanding Faculty (N-PROF) from the Conways’ Bedford Falls Foundation Charitable Trust.

The $7 million gift will fund 116 Bachelor of Science in Nursing scholarships, 42 Master of Science in Nursing Entry-into-Nursing program scholarships and 60 scholarships for the Teaching in Nursing and Health Professions Certificate.

These 218 scholarships, which will be awarded from spring 2024 through fall 2027, will cover 50% to 100% of students’ tuition, fees and books. The latest gift, the fifth from the Conways since 2015, brings the total amount they have contributed to $36.24 million. To date, UMSON has awarded Conway Scholarships to 468 students, 354 of whom have graduated. By 2027, more than 1,000 students are expected to have been designated Conway Scholars.

The gift also supports the creation of a full-time faculty position dedicated to preparing entry-into-nursing students for the Next Gen NCLEX, the newest version of the National Council Licensure Examination, which is designed to assess clinical judgment in nursing licensure candidates, measuring future nurses’ ability to think critically about how to care for patients.

The gift also supports expanded promotion of UMSON’s Teaching in Nursing and Health Professions Certificate, a program critical to preparing and increasing the number of nurse faculty statewide. The nation is in the midst of a staggering shortage of nurse educators, with an estimated 9% vacancy rate and a wave of faculty retirements projected by 2025, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing in its Survey on Vacant Faculty Positions for Academic Year 2022-2023. Increasing the number of nurse faculty is intrinsically tied to expanding the nursing workforce. To graduate more students to bolster the number of nurses who are prepared to provide excellent care to patients, the state needs more nurse faculty to teach them.

The Conways, through their Bedford Falls Foundation Charitable Trust, have made an additional gift to UMSON as part of the Conway Innovation Challenge. The Foundation created this challenge grant to elicit innovative, scalable ideas that will either allow for expanded enrollment or prepare nurses for faculty positions.

o

Related Content

Howard U. picks African diaspora scholar as next president

Howard University is turning to an experienced scholar of the African diaspora to serve as its new university [...]

May 3, 2023

Wilson’s contract extended to 2030 to remain at Morgan

[caption id="attachment_669176" align="aligncenter" width="620"] Morgan State University President Dr. David K[...]

May 2, 2023

Acclaimed director Waters, Baltimore mayor to speak at UB commencement 

Acclaimed film director, author and social critic John Waters will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Lett[...]

May 1, 2023
Kenny Monday, head coach of the Morgan State University wrestling team, poses April 19, 2023, in Baltimore. Monday was the first Black wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal. With a major assist from the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, Morgan State will next year become the only historically Black college or university to offer Division I wrestling. The school had cut the sport in 1997. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HBCUs capitalize on growing interest by adding sport options

There is a growing phenomenon at historically Black colleges and universities. HBCUs are adding sports outside[...]

May 1, 2023
Higher Education Power List

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Higher Education Power List

Maryland has justly earned a reputation as home to some of the finest institutions of higher education in the [...]

April 28, 2023

UMD nursing school a top-10 program, US News says

The University of Maryland School of Nursing was again ranked in the top 10 for public schools in the 2024 edi[...]

April 26, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Feds fine McDonald’s franchisees with workers as young as 10

4/5/2023

Md. cybersecurity group lands Alan Paller Laureate Program grant

3/5/2023

Luminis Health hospitals recognized among the nation’s safest

3/5/2023

Kaiser Permanente regional president to retire

3/5/2023

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

3/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT