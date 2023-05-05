4620 NORTH PARK AVENUE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. v. LISA DRAZIN, TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF 4620 NORTH PARK AVENUE REALTY TRUST

Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023

Home>Contracts>

4620 NORTH PARK AVENUE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. v. LISA DRAZIN, TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF 4620 NORTH PARK AVENUE REALTY TRUST

4620 NORTH PARK AVENUE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. v. LISA DRAZIN, TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF 4620 NORTH PARK AVENUE REALTY TRUST

By Unreported Opinions

//May 5, 2023

Contracts — Abuse of discretion — Attorney fees

In an amended complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, 4620 North Park Avenue Condominium Association, Inc. (“the Association”), sought injunctive relief, money damages based on an alleged breach of contract, and attorneys’ fees against the 4620 North Park Avenue Realty Trust (“the Trust”).

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

MONTGOMERY MALL CONDO, LLC v. PEKING PALACE CORP., ET AL.

Contracts -- Commercial lease -- Res judicata, collateral estoppel and frustration of purpose Peking Palace[...]

April 6, 2023

MANDANA MIRGHAHARI v. OVRANG SOHRABI

Contracts -- Unjust enrichment -- Sufficiency of evidence Appellant Mandana Mirghahari (“Mirghahari”) a[...]

March 27, 2023

CHRISTOPHER MCCAULEY BOWERS v. TKA INC., ET AL.

Contracts -- Tortious interference -- Theory of liability On 30 March 2017, Christopher McCauley Bowers, Ap[...]

March 8, 2023

QUEENS MANOR GARDENS, LLC v. PARK CHARLES OFFICE ASSOCIATES LLC, ET AL

Contracts --  Breach -- Operating agreement Appellees, Park Charles Office Associates, LLC (“Park Charle[...]

February 20, 2023

SMS, LLC v. COHERENT TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.

Contracts -- Breach -- Failure to state claim SMS, LLC (“SMS”), appellant, filed a complaint in the Cir[...]

February 8, 2023

EBC PROPERTIES, LLC v. URGE FOOD CORPORATION

Contracts -- Commercial lease -- Trade fixtures This appeal arises from a dispute between a landlord and it[...]

February 8, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Trade school enrollments are booming

4/5/2023

Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition

4/5/2023

Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending

4/5/2023

Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site

4/5/2023

Frontier Airlines begins Puerto Rico service from BWI

4/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT