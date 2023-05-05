As Alex Murdaugh sits in prison cell, legal woes continue

Jeffrey Collins//May 5, 2023

Home>Law>

As Alex Murdaugh sits in prison cell, legal woes continue

Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman March 3 vat the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

As Alex Murdaugh sits in prison cell, legal woes continue

By Associated Press

//Jeffrey Collins

//May 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh may be serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son, but the legal system is far from done with him.

As he sat in his South Carolina prison cell this week, Murdaugh’s lawyers dealt with large financial claims against him.

They told an insurer looking to force him to repay $3.4 million it awarded in a wrongful death settlement over Murdaugh’s housekeeper that he lied about the circumstances of her death. Murdaugh’s first version of events was designed to force the insurer to pay, the lawyers said. The imprisoned Murdaugh now says he doesn’t remember the events of five years ago.

Meanwhile, Jim Griffin, who helped lead the defense in the murder case, is asking Judge Daniel Hall to release an additional $160,000 from Murdaugh’s retirement account to pay for his appeal of his life sentence because the six-week trial exhausted the $600,000 they were initially given.

Murdaugh, 54, was convicted in March. Prosecutors said he stole millions of dollars and found himself teetering on financial disaster, which led him to shoot to death his 22-year-old son, Paul, and 52-year-old wife, Maggie, at their Colleton County home.

Also pending against Murdaugh is a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach. They say she was killed when Paul Murdaugh drove a boat into a bridge piling while he was drunk in 2019. Her family sued the Murdaughs and the owner of the convenience store that sold the underage Paul the beer.

According to media reports, Greg Parker’s lawyer argued Wednesday that he and his stores should be dismissed from the lawsuit because Paul Murdaugh had a duplicate of his older brother’s driver’s license and the clerk did quickly glance at it. Parker also showed footage from a Netflix documentary that showed Paul’s friends discussing how he liked drinking when driving the boat and that Beach knew the risk when she hung out with them.

Almost all of Murdaugh’s assets are frozen as courts sift through claims from the clients whom he allegedly stole from and others who have sued. But he was allowed to pay his attorneys though $600,000 out of his 401K retirement account since that money was legitimately earned.

The officials appointed to control Murdaugh’s money are against giving his lawyers more. But Griffin said the six-week murder trial was more complex and longer than expected.

Murdaugh’s lawyers are also fighting a lawsuit against him filed by Nautilus Insurance Co., which paid out nearly $4 million to settle claims in the aftermath of the death of his longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

Satterfield’s family said they never received the money. Eric Bland, the family’s attorney, said Murdaugh never told them about the settlement and pocketed the money after convincing Satterfield’s sons to use a lawyer as their representative who was a family friend. Nautilus is suing in federal court to get the money back.

Murdaugh’s lawyers suggested Nautilus take legal action against Satterfield’s family members, saying they collected more than $7 million in settlements and other fees. However, Bland said Nautilus has no claim against the family because they didn’t receive the insurance money.

Its investigators should have looked more thoroughly into Murdaugh’s account of Satterfield’s death — which changed recently — before paying, Bland said. Murdaugh previously said Satterfield died in a fall but now says he doesn’t remember.

“This is nothing but noise,” Bland said. “Just gutless people trying to continue to victimize Gloria’s siblings and children.”

Murdaugh is awaiting trial on over 100 other criminal charges, including insurance fraud for trying to arrange his own death and money laundering. He also is charged with tax evasion. From 2011 to 2021, Murdaugh made about $16 million as a lawyer, while stealing about $9 million from his law firm, settlement money for clients and other places, according to indictments.

l

Related Content

The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case

The Maryland Supreme Court is weighing whether a prosecutor's effort to keep exculpatory evidence from the def[...]

May 5, 2023

Sponsored

ChatGPT, Esq.? Not so fast!

Legal challenges can be incredibly stressful, leaving you feeling like you're in over your head. In today's wo[...]

May 4, 2023

Two Baltimore police officers indicted in separate cases

A pair of Baltimore police officers are facing charges in separate cases, one involving the sale of drugs and [...]

May 4, 2023

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

An eyewitness who recanted his testimony and police interviews that were never turned over to the defense help[...]

May 3, 2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

ANNAPOLIS -- A Maryland appellate court on Tuesday denied a request by Adnan Syed's lawyer to reconsider its r[...]

May 2, 2023

Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public

WASHINGTON — Newly opened records that belonged to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens give the public [...]

May 2, 2023

Editors Picks

The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case

5/5/2023

Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders interested in sports betting

5/5/2023

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

As Alex Murdaugh sits in prison cell, legal woes continue

5/5/2023

April hiring gains reflect a still-resilient US job market

5/5/2023

Delaware roofing company to open first Md. office in Bowie 

5/5/2023

The Cordish Cos. to develop major mixed-use project in Fla.

5/5/2023

Trade school enrollments are booming

4/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT