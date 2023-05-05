ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY

Salary : $91,794.00 – $98,220.00 Annually

Location: Winchester Hall – Frederick, MD

Job Type: Full-time Regular

Department: County Attorney

Job Number: FY23-00592

Division: County Attorney

Additional information may be found at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/frederickmd/jobs/4024628/assistant-senior-assistant-county-attorney

