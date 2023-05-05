Jobs//May 5, 2023
ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY
ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY
Salary : $91,794.00 – $98,220.00 Annually
Location: Winchester Hall – Frederick, MD
Job Type: Full-time Regular
Department: County Attorney
Job Number: FY23-00592
Division: County Attorney
Additional information may be found at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/frederickmd/jobs/4024628/assistant-senior-assistant-county-attorney
