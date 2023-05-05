Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case

Madeleine O'Neill//May 5, 2023

By Madeleine O'Neill

The Maryland Supreme Court is weighing whether a prosecutor’s effort to keep exculpatory evidence from the defense should result in the dismissal of criminal charges.

The state’s highest court heard oral arguments this week in the case of Jonathan D. Smith, whose 2001 murder conviction fell apart when his lawyers discovered reams of evidence that had never been turned over.

Both Smith’s lawyers and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office agreed that the evidentiary breaches, known as Brady violations, were so egregious in Smith’s case that dismissal is the only appropriate outcome.

“The attorney general feels constrained to agree with Mr. Smith that the charges in this case should be dismissed on due process grounds,” said the attorney for the state, Daniel Jawor.

Smith’s case has an unusual procedural history: In 2020, the Maryland Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Smith based on evidence that prosecutors failed to tell defense counsel they had cut a deal with their star witness to elicit her testimony at his 2001 murder trial in Talbot County Circuit Court.

Smith was convicted at that trial of felony murder and daytime housebreaking in the brutal 1987 stabbing death of 68-year-old Adeline Curry Wilford in her home near Easton.

After Smith won the writ of actual innocence in 2020, he asked the circuit court to dismiss his indictment with prejudice because of the extensive Brady violations. When that request was denied, Smith took an Alford plea in a deal that allowed him to maintain his innocence and be freed from prison.

As part of the plea deal, Smith kept his right to appeal and the state stipulated that the trial prosecutor engaged in “a pattern of intentional, willful, and/or reckless misconduct,” according to court papers.

This week’s oral argument stemmed from Smith’s appeal, in which he argued that his indictment should be dismissed outright.

“Mr. Smith did not have a fair trial. As a result of the state’s misconduct and the passage of time, Mr. Smith will never have a fair trial,” said Susan Friedman, an Innocence Project lawyer who represents Smith.

Dismissal is “undoubtedly an extraordinary remedy,” she said, “but demanded by the unprecedented facts in this case.”

The prosecutorial misconduct came to light about 10 years ago when Smith’s counsel filed Public Information Act requests for the recordings of pretrial conversations between Maryland State Police officers and Beverly Haddaway, Smith’s aunt and a key prosecution witness who said she saw a bloodied Smith and two other men walking near Wilford’s home on the day of the killing.

The recordings revealed Haddaway demanding and receiving the dismissal of her grandson’s drug charges in return for her testimony, and threatening to testify in a way that would lead to Smith’s acquittal if the deal did not come through. Neither fact was disclosed to Smith’s counsel, and Haddaway has since died.

The prosecutor also hid exculpatory DNA evidence, and, later, a special prosecutor made misleading statements about a palm print discovered at the crime scene that was eventually matched to another suspect in the killing, according to Smith’s court brief.

Smith’s case reached the state Supreme Court again because the Maryland Appellate Court ruled last year that Brady violations should only lead to the dismissal of charges when a new trial is impossible. The lower court found that Smith could receive a new trial at which Haddaway’s prior testimony would be excluded.

Friedman told the justices on Thursday that they should give great deference to the state’s admission of serious prosecutorial misconduct and conclude that a new trial is impossible.

She also asked the court to formally adopt a four-part standard for dismissal with prejudice on due process grounds as a sanction for prosecutorial misconduct. The standard requires a pattern of repeated or egregious misconduct; intentional, willful or reckless misconduct; irreparable prejudice; and “no less feasible alternative to dismissal to alleviate the prejudice.”

In amicus briefs, the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys also urged the court to adopt the standard and make it clear that dismissal is an option when prosecutors fail to meet their due process obligations.

“Adopting this standard as the law of Maryland would serve as a powerful deterrent to intentional and especially prejudicial Brady violations,” the prosecutors’ association wrote.

In a separate amicus brief, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and the Innocence Network argued that deterring prosecutorial misconduct is enough reason for the court to dismiss Smith’s case.

“This Court has recognized the importance of deterrence of prosecutorial misconduct, but it has not yet applied that principle to confirm that deterrence may be an independent rationale for dismissal with prejudice to deter prosecutorial misconduct and protect the integrity of the judicial system,” the groups wrote.

“This Court should do so in this case, where the prosecutorial misconduct was admitted, severe, and continued over an extended time.”

