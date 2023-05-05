Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023
COREY CUNNINGHAM v. BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND, ET AL.
//May 5, 2023
Criminal procedure — Scope of remand — Preservation and waiver
This case comes before this Court for a second time. It involves the shooting of Korryn Gaines and her five-year-old son, Kodi Gaines (“Kodi”),
by a Baltimore County police officer, and it requires us to apply concepts of preservation and waiver.
Criminal law -- Admissibility -- Casual observer A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted R[...]
May 5, 2023
Contracts -- Abuse of discretion -- Attorney fees In an amended complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Mo[...]
May 5, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Witness testimony -- Admissibility On October 12, 2021, a St. Mary’s County jury fo[...]
May 5, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Admissibility -- Reasonable doubt Clark Andrew Hutchison, Appellant, was indicted on [...]
May 5, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Insufficient evidence -- Confrontation Clause Appellant Devonte Lamonte Farmer was co[...]
May 5, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder
3/5/2023
Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills
3/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.
2/5/2023
Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows
2/5/2023
Trade school enrollments are booming
4/5/2023
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition
4/5/2023
Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending
4/5/2023
Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site
4/5/2023
Frontier Airlines begins Puerto Rico service from BWI
4/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar