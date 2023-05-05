Delaware roofing company to open first Md. office in Bowie 

Daily Record Staff//May 5, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 5, 2023

PJ Fitzpatrick LLC, which specializes in the repair and replacement of residential roofs, windows, doors, gutters, baths and showers, has selected Melford Town Center in Bowie as the site of its initial entry into the Maryland marketplace, company officials announced Friday.

The Delaware-based company has signed a lease with Baltimore-based St. John Properties, Inc. for 12,176 square feet of space at 5061 Howerton Way, with plans to begin operations this month. The PJ Fitzpatrick workforce in Prince George’s County is expected to number approximately 65 workers. Mike White of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Ned Brady and Eric Skogmo of Lee & Associates | Maryland represented the client in this lease transaction.

5061 Howerton Way is a single-story building containing 34,560 square feet of flex/R&D space. Equipped with 18-foot ceilings, the building earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. This design helps tenants meet their environmental stewardship goals, attract and retain employees, and reduce building operating costs. Nearly 60,000 people reside within a five-mile radius of the business community with an average household income exceeding $170,000.

In addition to its headquarters in New Castle, Delaware, PJ Fitzpatrick presently operates three offices in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Fairfield, New Jersey. The new Bowie location was chosen to service residential customers throughout central Maryland, Washington and portions of northern Virginia. The company currently works with Maryland-area consumers using service technicians based at its Harrisburg location. Founded in 1980, PJ Fitzpatrick also handles the replacement and installation of home insulation and exterior siding.

