DEVONTE LAMONTE FARMER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023

Criminal procedure — Insufficient evidence — Confrontation Clause

Appellant Devonte Lamonte Farmer was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for violating Md. Code Ann., Transp. § 20-102(b)(1), failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of an accident resulting in death, and Md. Code Ann., Transp. § 20-102(c)(3)(ii), which identified penalties for failing to stop if defendant knew or reasonably should have known that the accident was likely to result in death. He presents the following questions for our review …

