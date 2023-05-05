Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023
DEVONTE LAMONTE FARMER v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 5, 2023
Criminal procedure — Insufficient evidence — Confrontation Clause
Appellant Devonte Lamonte Farmer was convicted in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for violating Md. Code Ann., Transp. § 20-102(b)(1), failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of an accident resulting in death, and Md. Code Ann., Transp. § 20-102(c)(3)(ii), which identified penalties for failing to stop if defendant knew or reasonably should have known that the accident was likely to result in death. He presents the following questions for our review …
Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Missing evidence After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Mo[...]
May 5, 2023
Torts -- Expert testimony -- Summary judgment Appellant, Shari Chase, filed suit in the Circuit Court for B[...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Miranda warning Following a jury trial in the Ci[...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Admission of evidence -- failure to object Following a jury trial in the Circuit Cour[...]
May 3, 2023
Criminal law -- Batson challenge -- peremptory jury strikes Sheron Tashawn Garrett, appellant, appeals his [...]
May 3, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder
3/5/2023
Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills
3/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.
2/5/2023
Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows
2/5/2023
Trade school enrollments are booming
4/5/2023
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition
4/5/2023
Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending
4/5/2023
Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site
4/5/2023
Frontier Airlines begins Puerto Rico service from BWI
4/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar