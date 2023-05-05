Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023
EDSON ROBERT MONDRAGON v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 5, 2023
Criminal procedure — Jury instruction — Missing evidence
After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, appellant Edson Robert Mondragon was convicted of three counts of third-degree sex offense. He presents one question for our review: Did the trial court abuse its discretion and err in refusing to give a missing
evidence jury instruction in this case?
Read the opinion
