EDSON ROBERT MONDRAGON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023

Home>Court opinions>

EDSON ROBERT MONDRAGON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

EDSON ROBERT MONDRAGON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By Unreported Opinions

//May 5, 2023

Criminal procedure — Jury instruction — Missing evidence 

After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, appellant Edson Robert Mondragon was convicted of three counts of third-degree sex offense. He presents one question for our review: Did the trial court abuse its discretion and err in refusing to give a missing
evidence jury instruction in this case?

Read the opinion

-

Related Content

SHARI CHASE v. KENNEDY KRIEGER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, INC.

Torts -- Expert testimony -- Summary judgment Appellant, Shari Chase, filed suit in the Circuit Court for B[...]

May 3, 2023

DOMONT DEWAYNE CORNISH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel -- Miranda warning Following a jury trial in the Ci[...]

May 3, 2023

MEGAN NICOLE AMBROSE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Admission of evidence -- failure to object Following a jury trial in the Circuit Cour[...]

May 3, 2023

SHERON TASHAWN GARRETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law -- Batson challenge -- peremptory jury strikes Sheron Tashawn Garrett, appellant, appeals his [...]

May 3, 2023

GUY LEON THOMAS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Substance abuse evaluation -- Appellate jurisdiction In 2010, Guy Leon Thomas, Jr., a[...]

May 3, 2023

BOBBY WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Ineffective assistance of counsel Bobby Williams, appellant, appeals from an order, i[...]

May 2, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder

3/5/2023

Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills

3/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence

2/5/2023

Federal misdemeanor conviction means no gun in Md.

2/5/2023

Moore has 53% approval rating, Goucher poll shows

2/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Trade school enrollments are booming

4/5/2023

Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child’s tuition

4/5/2023

Debt limit deadline looms as Democrats, GOP spar on spending

4/5/2023

Commanders supporting DC efforts to control RFK Stadium site

4/5/2023

Frontier Airlines begins Puerto Rico service from BWI

4/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT