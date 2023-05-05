JOSEPH MARVIN SWANN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

JOSEPH MARVIN SWANN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

JOSEPH MARVIN SWANN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

May 5, 2023

Criminal procedure — Witness testimony — Admissibility

On October 12, 2021, a St. Mary’s County jury found appellant Joseph Swann guilty of an array of offenses relating to a fatal automobile accident, as well as resisting arrest and assaulting the law enforcement officers who arrested him.

