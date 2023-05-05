Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023
PEARNELL WILSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 5, 2023
Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Strong feelings
Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, appellant Pearnell Wilson was convicted of one count of second-degree assault. In this appeal, Wilson raises a single issue, asking us to exercise our discretion to conduct plain error review of an improperly worded “strong feelings” question.
