PEARNELL WILSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023

//May 5, 2023

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Strong feelings

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, appellant Pearnell Wilson was convicted of one count of second-degree assault. In this appeal, Wilson raises a single issue, asking us to exercise our discretion to conduct plain error review of an improperly worded “strong feelings” question.

