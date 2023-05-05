Prince Frederick property sells for $1M

May 5, 2023

Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial brokered the sale of a 21-acre parcel of land containing an 18,800-square-foot spring structure occupied by several local congregations in Prince Frederick. (Submitted photo)

Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial brokered the sale of a 21-acre parcel of land containing an 18,800-square-foot spring structure occupied by several local congregations at 2400 Solomons Iin Prince Frederick.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cecil Cummins and Judith Neighoff, both agents from Hyatt Commercial, were involved in this real estate transaction.

Sprung structures are known for their high performance and durability. The structures are built with a non-corroding aluminum substructure for its structures and an ultra-durable architectural membrane. Insulation can also be added to create a finished interior.

