Daily Record Staff//May 5, 2023
Prince Frederick property sells for $1M
//May 5, 2023
Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial brokered the sale of a 21-acre parcel of land containing an 18,800-square-foot spring structure occupied by several local congregations at 2400 Solomons Iin Prince Frederick.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Cecil Cummins and Judith Neighoff, both agents from Hyatt Commercial, were involved in this real estate transaction.
Sprung structures are known for their high performance and durability. The structures are built with a non-corroding aluminum substructure for its structures and an ultra-durable architectural membrane. Insulation can also be added to create a finished interior.-
The Baltimore-based Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment Friday announced a mixed-use development in Po[...]
May 5, 2023
[caption id="attachment_669132" align="aligncenter" width="620"] CEO and Managing General Partner Lex Birney, [...]
May 2, 2023
[caption id="attachment_663565" align="aligncenter" width="620"] Marriott International’s portfolio encompas[...]
May 2, 2023
Salisbury's Anne Street Village, the city’s first transitional housing community for homeless residents, wil[...]
April 26, 2023
Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corporation closed its Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Fund I LP, a[...]
April 24, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case
5/5/2023
Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders interested in sports betting
5/5/2023
Baltimore man wins writ of actual innocence in ’91 murder
3/5/2023
Moore signs abortion, cannabis, transgender bills
3/5/2023
Appeals court refuses to reconsider Syed’s sentence
2/5/2023
As Alex Murdaugh sits in prison cell, legal woes continue
5/5/2023
April hiring gains reflect a still-resilient US job market
5/5/2023
Delaware roofing company to open first Md. office in Bowie
5/5/2023
The Cordish Cos. to develop major mixed-use project in Fla.
5/5/2023
Trade school enrollments are booming
4/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar