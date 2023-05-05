Unreported Opinions//May 5, 2023
REGINALD GILLIE v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 5, 2023
Criminal law — Admissibility — Casual observer
A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Reginald Gillie, appellant, of indecent exposure and a fourth-degree sexual offense, and acquitted him of second-degree assault.
