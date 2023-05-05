The Cordish Cos. to develop major mixed-use project in Fla.

May 5, 2023

The Cordish Cos. to develop major mixed-use project in Fla.

An artist's rendering of The Pomp, a 223-acre project located 35 miles north of Miami, expected to be one of the largest developments in south Florida. (Submitted rendering)

The Baltimore-based Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment Friday announced a mixed-use development in Pompano Beach, Fla., the centerpiece of which will be a Live dining and entertainment district.

The Pomp, a 223-acre project located 35 miles north of Miami, is one of the largest developments in south Florida. Once complete, The Pomp will bring together entertainment, dining, hotel, retail, residential, office and lifestyle amenities, alongside the Harrah’s Pompano Beach casino, in one destination.

The Pomp will feature 1.3 million square feet of retail and entertainment space, 4,000 luxury residential units, two hotels and 1.35 million square feet of Class A office space upon completion.

Topgolf will also anchor the Pompano Beach development with its eighth Florida location. venue will feature 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays equipped with Topgolf’s ball-tracking technology, along with a full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, rooftop terrace, a patio, music, private event space and year-round family-friendly programming. Currently under construction, Topgolf is expected to open late 2023.

In Florida, Cordish was the original development partner of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. It also has several other developments in progress including Vivo Dolphin Mall, a 62,000-square-foot dining and entertainment district currently under construction in Miami; and a 36,000-square-foot immersive dining and entertainment experience at The Pointe Orlando, near major theme parks and across the street from the Orange County Convention Center.

 

