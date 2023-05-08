Hood College, ScienceWerx partner on technology transfer

Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023

Andrea E. Chapdelaine, president of Hood College, and Patrick Haley, chairman and co-founder of ScienceWerx, shake hands within the Hodson Library and Learning Commons. (Submitted photo)

Hood College and ScienceWerx Monday announced a new partnership designed to show undergraduate and graduate-level students how their research can be commercialized to benefit humankind.

ScienceWerx is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization designed to accelerate the commercialization of technologies and has created an ecosystem to address the many issues of bringing products to market. This includes access to capital, technology transfer offices, groups of industry-trained professionals, the vast incubator system, and facilities explicitly designed with commercialization in mind.

Hood is currently partnered with life science leaders such as the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research and others, whose scientists collaborate with Hood faculty members to team-teach courses and enhance Hood’s curriculum with firsthand scientific knowledge and direct research experience.

This new partnership with ScienceWerx aims to complete the “bench-to-bedside” pipeline, offering students a direct connection within the research commercialization process, showcasing the process by which the results of laboratory research will be directly used to develop new ways to treat patients and save lives.

 

