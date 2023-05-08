Kara Brogden | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Kara Brogden to asset manager, multifamily division.

Brogden has worked for the company since 2019 and was formerly an asset management associate.

Brogden will work to maximize the value, operational efficiency, and financial performance of 11 multifamily communities spanning from Maryland to South Carolina. Specific responsibilities include performing financial analysis, lender compliance, capital project management, budget review and approval as well as reporting to internal and external stakeholders.