Moore signs bills to attract technology projects, increase banking access

State grants to attract technology projects and a measure to increase banking access for low- and moderate-income communities were among Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s top economic development priorities during the last legislative session and two of the nearly 200 bills he signed into law Monday.

“I want Maryland to be the hub of innovation and the home for innovators,” Moore said before signing the bills.

Moore signed into law a four-year grant pilot program that will provide private technology companies, nonprofit organizations, local governments, and colleges and universities with up to $2 million for technology projects, like building wet laboratories, cyber ranges, prototype manufacturing centers, specialized workforce training facilities and other research-related spaces.

The state has budgeted $10 million for each of the next four years for the grants.

For a grant of up to $1 million, the grant recipient will be required to provide matching funds of at least 200%. For grants above $1 million and up to $2 million, recipients must match at least 400% of the funding.

The Maryland Association of Counties wrote to lawmakers that it supported the bill given that “the vast amount of future infrastructure development will occur largely through county governments or with counties as a central partner.”

But Donna Edwards, president of the Maryland State and District of Columbia AFL-CIO, which represents 300,000 Maryland workers, wrote to state lawmakers that her organization couldn’t support the state issuing millions of dollars to businesses, nonprofit organizations and governments without guaranteeing the creation of “high road” jobs — high-paying jobs with good benefits.

“The state must demand that if it is using taxpayer money to help businesses, nonprofits, or local governments that these entities comply with good job standards like: providing career advancement opportunities, the right to collectively bargain, paid leave, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation verification, employer provide health insurance, and retirement benefits,” Edwards wrote.

By July 2026, the Department of Commerce must update the governor and the General Assembly on the projects that received funding and the economic impact of the program.

The Maryland Department of Commerce currently offers loans for regional, statewide and local economic development opportunities, tax credits of up to $500,000 for investments in biotechnology or other technology companies, and income tax credits for manufacturing businesses that create and maintain a certain number of jobs, according to the Department of Legislative Services.

Moore said another measure he signed — the Access to Banking Act — will ensure more people can get the capital they need to start their own businesses. The state will create a private venture fund that will use private and public investments to create opportunities for banks and credit unions to better serve low- to moderate-income areas.

The state is expected to spend $3 million next fiscal year for the program and then about another $2.3 million over the following four years.

Among the other measures Moore signed into law was the creation of a new position in the Maryland Department of Agriculture that will be tasked with exploring ways to grow the state’s agricultural economy. The state has budgeted $81,500 for the position for the next fiscal year and funding will increase to $111,800 in five years.

The governor also signed off on expanding the state’s tax credit for film production and creating a council to coordinate the state’s strategy for attracting investment in local films.

Moore touted Maryland’s appeal for a variety of types of businesses, given its more than two million acres of farmland and over 3,000 miles of shoreline, and its federal labs, private organizations and top-tier research institutions.

“There is not a single governor in the country who, if you asked them honestly, would not trade their (state’s) assets for the state of Maryland’s,” Moore said. “But while we are asset rich, we are also strategy poor.”

Moore said the state’s economy has fallen behind over the last decade and grown at a slower rate than the federal economy in the last year, adding that the economic situation his administration inherited from the Gov. Larry Hogan administration was “unacceptable.”

Moore has signed about three-quarters of the 810 bills lawmakers passed in the last legislative session. He’s yet to act on gun-control measures passed after the Supreme Court loosened concealed carry restrictions in its New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, though he said he intends to sign them.

He has until May 30 to sign or veto bills, and any that he doesn’t act on will become law.