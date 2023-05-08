Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023
Nailsaloon to add new location in Chevy Chase
//May 8, 2023
Washington-based nail and beauty parlor company nailsaloon Monday announced plans for its third location in The Collection, a block-long outdoor shopping center at 5449 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase.
The location is set to open its doors by early Fall 2023. Nailsaloon is known for providing non-toxic nail care in a hyper-clean environment. The company leased a 2,128-square-foot space in The Collection with 12 manicure and 12 pedicure stations.
Nailsaloon is a certified women-owned and minority-owned business enterprise launched by Latina entrepreneur Andréa Viera and participates in charity partnerships with the DC Coalition for the Homeless and University of Maryland’s Merrill College of Journalism.
