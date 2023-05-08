Susan M. O’Brien | Brendan Sailing

Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023

Home>Movers and Shakers>

Susan M. O’Brien | Brendan Sailing

Susan M. O’Brien | Brendan Sailing

By Daily Record Staff

//May 8, 2023

Brendan Sailing, a nonprofit organization that helps youth with learning differences build confidence, self-esteem and skills while learning to sail, announces the election of Susan M. O’Brien to its board of directors for a three-year term.

For more than 30 years, Susan has achieved outreach, policy and legislative goals for numerous nonprofits, state agencies and the city of Annapolis. A longtime resident of Anne Arundel County, she spent several years at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation where she was able to combine her love of outdoor education with her professional skills. She also served as a media and legislative consultant to several organizations supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

!

Related Content

Mayra Diaz | Tuerk House

Tuerk House, a health care delivery system serving the most disadvantaged members of the Greater Baltimore com[...]

May 8, 2023

Kara Brogden | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Kara Brogden to asset manager, multifamily division. Brogden has work[...]

May 8, 2023

Marie A. Yeh | Loyola Maryland

Marie A. Yeh, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Bu[...]

May 4, 2023

Casondra Kus and Cindy Wallace | MLSC

[caption id="attachment_669562" align="alignright" width="150"] Cindy Wallace[/caption] [caption id="attach[...]

May 4, 2023

Christine Madigan | Enterprise Community Development

Christine Madigan was named interim president at Enterprise Community Development after more than 20 years wit[...]

May 3, 2023

Samantha Eckels | Lee & Associates Md.

Samantha Eckels has joined Lee & Associates | Maryland, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage fi[...]

May 2, 2023

Editors Picks

Assault conviction permitted as lesser-included offense

8/5/2023

Moore signs bills to attract technology projects, increase banking access

8/5/2023
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case

5/5/2023

Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders interested in sports betting

5/5/2023

For many students, community college transfers derail hopes

5/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Visit Frederick brings back Maryland’s largest craft beer event

8/5/2023

Made In Baltimore selects businesses for 2023 Home-Run Accelerator cohort

8/5/2023

Hood College, ScienceWerx partner on technology transfer

8/5/2023
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video camera, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Government's Sentencing Memorandum, Peter Schwartz circled in red is shown using a canister of pepper spray against officers on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Justice Department via AP)

Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

8/5/2023
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

Simulation suggests 2020 census missed fifth of noncitizens

8/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT