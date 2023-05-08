Susan M. O’Brien | Brendan Sailing

Brendan Sailing, a nonprofit organization that helps youth with learning differences build confidence, self-esteem and skills while learning to sail, announces the election of Susan M. O’Brien to its board of directors for a three-year term.

For more than 30 years, Susan has achieved outreach, policy and legislative goals for numerous nonprofits, state agencies and the city of Annapolis. A longtime resident of Anne Arundel County, she spent several years at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation where she was able to combine her love of outdoor education with her professional skills. She also served as a media and legislative consultant to several organizations supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.