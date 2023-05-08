The Daily Record receives 18 awards in MDDC press association contest

Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023

Home>Featured>

The Daily Record receives 18 awards in MDDC press association contest

The Daily Record receives 18 awards in MDDC press association contest

By Daily Record Staff

//May 8, 2023

The Daily Record was recognized with 18 awards from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association annual journalism competition.

The paper earned 10 first-place awards, seven second-place awards and one Best of Show, which is chosen from all the first-place winners in a specific category.

Legal affairs reporter Madeleine O’Neill won first and second place in the breaking news category for her coverage of the report on abuse by priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby being indicted on federal charges. She also won first and second place in investigative reporting.

“The awards recognize the outstanding journalism our team does, day in and day out, and how we strive to serve the public,” said Thomas Baden Jr., editor of The Daily Record.

The awards covered work published in 2022, with news organizations competing in 85 categories across seven divisions based on audience size and frequency of publication. Best in Show category awards included entries in all divisions.

The Daily Record awards are:

Best of Show:

  • Bryan P. Sears in online blog commentary for the Eye on Annapolis blog

First Place

  • Bryan P. Sears in state government for issues with a state contractor that struggled with payments on claims for mental health and substance abuse treatment program.
  • Bryan P. Sears in online blog commentary for the Eye on Annapolis blog.
  • Madeleine O’Neill in breaking news for coverage of the report naming 158 Catholic priests accused of abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
  • Madeleine O’Neill in general news story for coverage of the Joshua Treem case leading the U.S. attorney to have new rules for monitoring attorney communications.
  • Madeleine O’Neill in investigative reporting for crime log backlogs after Baltimore prosecutors were pushed to test every gun.
  • Patrick Brannan, Bryan P. Sears and Daily Record staff in news-driven special section for Eye on Annapolis 2022 Summit.
  • Patrick Brannan, Cammie Collier, Angelyn Nye in custom publication for Way To Be 2022.
  • Patrick Brannan and Daily Record staff for advertising-driven special publication – standalone for Homegrown Harford 2022.
  • Sloane Brown in best use of interactive media for the Women’s Perspectives Podcast.
  • Sloane Brown in features video for her Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Diane Bell-McKoy, Associated Black Charities.

Second Place

  • Bryan P. Sears in best use of interactive media for the Eye on Annapolis webinar series.
  • Bryan P. Sears in news-driven multimedia storytelling for the Eye on Annapolis Summit.
  • Joy Tyler and Daily Record staff in news-driven special section for Doing Business in Maryland: Outlook 2023.
  • Madeleine O’Neill in breaking news for coverage of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby being indicted on federal charges.
  • Madeleine O’Neill in investigative reporting for coverage of a Chicago law firm that collected $7.3 million in defending Baltimore police offices in wrongful convictions.
  • Patrick Brannan and Daily Record staff for advertising-driven special section in-paper product for Power 100 & the 2022 Power Lists.
  • Patrick Brannan and Daily Record staff for advertising-driven special publication-standalone for Harford County Growth Report 2022.

>

Related Content

Assault conviction permitted as lesser-included offense

Maryland's second-highest court upheld a Washington, D.C., woman's conviction for second-degree assault on the[...]

May 8, 2023

Hogan’s environment agency was underfunded and underperformed, experts say

Funding cuts and staffing shortages at the Maryland Department of the Environment over the past decade have co[...]

May 8, 2023

Moore signs bills to attract technology projects, increase banking access

[caption id="attachment_659778" align="alignright" width="300"] Gov. Wes Moore signed into law a four-year gra[...]

May 8, 2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Maryland judges question jurisdiction of digital ad tax case

Attorneys debated the proper jurisdiction for settling a legal challenge to Maryland's first-in-the-nation tax[...]

May 8, 2023

The Daily Record announces 2023 Health Care Heroes winners

The Daily Record has announced the 2023 Health Care Heroes winners. As home to several renowned medical and[...]

May 5, 2023

The Cordish Cos. to develop major mixed-use project in Fla.

The Baltimore-based Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment Friday announced a deal to create a mixed-use [...]

May 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Assault conviction permitted as lesser-included offense

8/5/2023

Moore signs bills to attract technology projects, increase banking access

8/5/2023
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case

5/5/2023

Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders interested in sports betting

5/5/2023

For many students, community college transfers derail hopes

5/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Visit Frederick brings back Maryland’s largest craft beer event

8/5/2023

Made In Baltimore selects businesses for 2023 Home-Run Accelerator cohort

8/5/2023

Hood College, ScienceWerx partner on technology transfer

8/5/2023
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video camera, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Government's Sentencing Memorandum, Peter Schwartz circled in red is shown using a canister of pepper spray against officers on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Justice Department via AP)

Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

8/5/2023
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

Simulation suggests 2020 census missed fifth of noncitizens

8/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT