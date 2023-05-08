The Daily Record receives 18 awards in MDDC press association contest

The Daily Record was recognized with 18 awards from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association annual journalism competition.

The paper earned 10 first-place awards, seven second-place awards and one Best of Show, which is chosen from all the first-place winners in a specific category.

Legal affairs reporter Madeleine O’Neill won first and second place in the breaking news category for her coverage of the report on abuse by priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby being indicted on federal charges. She also won first and second place in investigative reporting.

“The awards recognize the outstanding journalism our team does, day in and day out, and how we strive to serve the public,” said Thomas Baden Jr., editor of The Daily Record.

The awards covered work published in 2022, with news organizations competing in 85 categories across seven divisions based on audience size and frequency of publication. Best in Show category awards included entries in all divisions.

The Daily Record awards are:

Best of Show:

Bryan P. Sears in online blog commentary for the Eye on Annapolis blog

First Place

Bryan P. Sears in state government for issues with a state contractor that struggled with payments on claims for mental health and substance abuse treatment program.

Bryan P. Sears in online blog commentary for the Eye on Annapolis blog.

Madeleine O’Neill in breaking news for coverage of the report naming 158 Catholic priests accused of abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Madeleine O’Neill in general news story for coverage of the Joshua Treem case leading the U.S. attorney to have new rules for monitoring attorney communications.

Madeleine O’Neill in investigative reporting for crime log backlogs after Baltimore prosecutors were pushed to test every gun.

Patrick Brannan, Bryan P. Sears and Daily Record staff in news-driven special section for Eye on Annapolis 2022 Summit.

Patrick Brannan, Cammie Collier, Angelyn Nye in custom publication for Way To Be 2022.

Patrick Brannan and Daily Record staff for advertising-driven special publication – standalone for Homegrown Harford 2022.

Sloane Brown in best use of interactive media for the Women’s Perspectives Podcast.

Sloane Brown in features video for her Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Diane Bell-McKoy, Associated Black Charities.

Second Place