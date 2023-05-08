The Daily Record receives 18 awards in MDDC press association contest

Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023
The Daily Record was recognized with 18 awards from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association annual journalism competition.
The paper earned 10 first-place awards, seven second-place awards and one Best of Show, which is chosen from all the first-place winners in a specific category.
Legal affairs reporter Madeleine O’Neill won first and second place in the breaking news category for her coverage of the report on abuse by priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby being indicted on federal charges. She also won first and second place in investigative reporting.
“The awards recognize the outstanding journalism our team does, day in and day out, and how we strive to serve the public,” said Thomas Baden Jr., editor of The Daily Record.
The awards covered work published in 2022, with news organizations competing in 85 categories across seven divisions based on audience size and frequency of publication. Best in Show category awards included entries in all divisions.
The Daily Record awards are:
Best of Show:
First Place
Second Place