Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023
William Herrfeldt | McGuireWoods
//May 8, 2023
William Herrfeldt rejoined McGuireWoods in its Baltimore office as a partner.
Herrfeldt rejoined the firm from Venable. Previously, Herrfeldt was an associate at McGuireWoods.
His clients include emerging and established private fund and alternative investment managers, institutional investors and real estate investment managers.
Herrfeldt advises fund sponsors on the organization, negotiation, structuring and operation of private investment funds, as well as regulatory and internal governance issues, and they advise institutional investors with respect to those and other alternative investments.-
