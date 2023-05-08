Daily Record Staff//May 8, 2023
Zachary S. Gilreath | Baker Donelson
//May 8, 2023
Zachary S. Gilreath has joined Baker Donelson in its Baltimore office as an associate and a member of its Construction Group.
Gilreath assists clients in all stages of the construction process, including contract drafting and review, dispute resolution, project delays and disruption, and litigation. He also has experience in insurance defense matters involving products liability, medical malpractice, employment, and tort law.
On behalf of individuals and corporations, Zachary has defended and advocated in litigation matters, including depositions, motion hearings, and trials. He also has experience in handling appellate matters before the Appellate Court of Maryland and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
Prior to joining Baker Donelson, Zachary served as a judicial clerk for the Hon. Michael W. Reed at the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. He was later an associate attorney at a midsized civil litigation defense firm in Baltimore.-
