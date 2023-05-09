Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants

May 9, 2023

Running June 1 through June 30, eligible businesses in Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Tennessee; Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon can apply for a Comcast RISE grant package at www.ComcastRISE.com. (File photo)

Comcast Tuesday announced a new round of 100 businesses in Baltimore that will receive RISE grants, a comprehensive packages that includes business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule and a technology makeover.

Comcast RISE (Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment) is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment.

Running June 1 through June 30, eligible businesses in Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Tennessee; Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon can apply for a grant package at www.ComcastRISE.com. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, will be announced in August and awarded in September 2023, bringing the total number of recipients to date to 13,500.

In addition to Ice Queens, a mother-daughter-run business that serves New Orleans-style shaved ice, more than 80 Baltimore small businesses have already received marketing and technology resources through Comcast RISE since the program’s founding in 2020.

Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program will evolve from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

