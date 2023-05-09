Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, flanked by sexual abuse survivors, walks in front of the Baltimore Basilica on May 9, 2023. (The Daily Record/Madeleine O'Neill)

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday that he plans to represent hundreds of sexual abuse survivors in lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Baltimore as soon as a law lifting the statute of limitations for such claims takes effect in the fall.

At a news conference in front of the Baltimore Basilica, Crump and several survivors encouraged others to come forward with abuse claims and hold the church accountable.

“They’ve suffered with these demons that were no fault of their own,” Crump said, referring to the gathered survivors. “We believe you now and we stand with you. You all are victims no more. You are heroes, not just for yourselves but for others.”

Crump is a Florida-based lawyer who gained national recognition for his work representing the families of Black people killed by police, including Michael Brown, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

His presence in Baltimore Tuesday underscored the immense legal response being mustered ahead of Oct. 1, when Maryland’s Child Victims Act will take effect. The law allows sexual abuse survivors to file lawsuits at any time, even if their claims have already expired under previous statutes of limitations.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is expected to face a flood of lawsuits from survivors who were bolstered by the release of the Maryland Attorney General’s 456-page investigation into clergy sexual abuse in the church.

The report found more than 600 child victims of clergy abuse spanning decades and identified concerted efforts by archdiocesan officials to cover up or minimize the abuse.

Crump was joined Tuesday by Adam P. Slater, of Slater Slater Schulman LLP, who will help handle the lawsuits. Slater said the team plans to file the lawsuits in state court in Baltimore and will “most likely” file each case individually.

Slater’s firm handles a wide array of personal injury claims and mass torts, including cases related to sexual abuse, according to its website.

Lawsuits brought under the Child Victims Act are expected to face a swift constitutional challenge. Opponents of the law, including the archdiocese, have argued it is unconstitutional to retroactively remove statutes of limitations that previously offered protection from liability after a certain time frame.

The Maryland litigation will be especially complicated because lawmakers in 2017 passed a “statute of repose,” an unusual legal protection that creates a hard cutoff blocking future lawsuits. Some legislators said they didn’t realize they had added the statute of repose, which was included in a bill that extended the statute of limitations for civil child sexual abuse claims to 20 years after the victim reaches the age of 18.

The Child Victims Act’s supporters say a constitutional challenge is surmountable. In an advice letter issued during the 2023 legislative session, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown found the bill was “not clearly unconstitutional” and that he would be comfortable defending the law in court.

The Child Victims Act allows for an interlocutory appeal, which means if the law’s constitutionality is challenged, all litigation under the law would halt until an appeals court — likely the Maryland Supreme Court — has the opportunity to rule.

“We’ve fought that battle in just about every state,” Slater said Tuesday.

Slater and Crump were flanked by several survivors who shared their stories of being abused as children, including former Maryland state Sen. Timothy Ferguson.

Ferguson, a Republican who represented Frederick and Carroll counties from 1995 until 2003, said he was a 13-year-old altar boy in Middle River when a priest sexually abused him.

“I’m here basically to help anybody who’s out there who has not come forward,” Ferguson said. “It’s not your fault. You didn’t do anything wrong.”

He encouraged survivors to get help from supportive people instead of keeping silent about what happened.

“It’s people that help us get better,” he said. “You can’t just do this with you and God alone.”