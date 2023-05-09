Notre Dame of Md., St. John’s program to address teacher shortage

Notre Dame Maryland President Mary Lou Yam, seated left, and St. John's College President Nora Demleitner signed an agreement for a Joint Master’s-Level Teaching Certification. Joining them for the signing were, standing from left, Kathryn Doherty, dean of the NDMU School of Education; Brendan Boyle, incoming associate dean for the St. John's College graduate programs; Emily Langston, dean of the SJC Graduate Institute; Martha Walker, NDMU's provost and vice president for academic affairs; Juliann Dupuis, associate dean of NDMU's School of Education; and Joe Macfarland, SJC dean. (Submitted photo)

Notre Dame of Maryland University and the St. John’s College Graduate Institute Tuesday announced a new partnership: the Joint Master’s-Level Teaching Certification.

This program will allow Graduate Institute students to earn a Liberal Arts Education Certificate through St. John’s College and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Notre Dame in just two years of study, certifying them to teach.

St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner and Notre Dame President Marylou Yam, joined by Graduate Institute Dean Emily Langston, Notre Dame Provost Martha Walker, Notre Dame’s School of Education Dean Kathryn Doherty, students, faculty and staff, signed a memorandum of understanding to officially launch the program.

Students will take 18 credit hours of classes for the Liberal Arts Education Certificate, either in person at one of the St. John’s College campuses located in Annapolis, Maryland, or Santa Fe, New Mexico, or online through the college’s “low residency” program.

Those credit hours will then be applied to Notre Dame’s Master of Arts in Teaching, which can be completed online or in person at the University’s Baltimore campus. Students will then be eligible take a teaching exam in any state where they would like to have a teaching certification in accordance with the certification requirements of that state. Many graduates from Notre Dame’s MAT program earn teacher certifications in two specialization areas, which increases their opportunities for meaningful employment.