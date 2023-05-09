Notre Dame of Md., St. John’s program to address teacher shortage

Daily Record Staff//May 9, 2023

Home>Education>

Notre Dame of Md., St. John’s program to address teacher shortage

Notre Dame Maryland President Mary Lou Yam, seated left, and St. John's College President Nora Demleitner signed an agreement for a Joint Master’s-Level Teaching Certification. Joining them for the signing were, standing from left, Kathryn Doherty, dean of the NDMU School of Education; Brendan Boyle, incoming associate dean for the St. John's College graduate programs; Emily Langston, dean of the SJC Graduate Institute; Martha Walker, NDMU's provost and vice president for academic affairs; Juliann Dupuis, associate dean of NDMU's School of Education; and Joe Macfarland, SJC dean. (Submitted photo)

Notre Dame of Md., St. John’s program to address teacher shortage

By Daily Record Staff

//May 9, 2023

Notre Dame of Maryland University and the St. John’s College Graduate Institute Tuesday announced a new partnership: the Joint Master’s-Level Teaching Certification.

This program will allow Graduate Institute students to earn a Liberal Arts Education Certificate through St. John’s College and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Notre Dame in just two years of study, certifying them to teach.

St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner and Notre Dame President Marylou Yam, joined by Graduate Institute Dean Emily Langston, Notre Dame Provost Martha Walker, Notre Dame’s School of Education Dean Kathryn Doherty, students, faculty and staff, signed a memorandum of understanding to officially launch the program.

Students will take 18 credit hours of classes for the Liberal Arts Education Certificate, either in person at one of the St. John’s College campuses located in Annapolis, Maryland, or Santa Fe, New Mexico, or online through the college’s “low residency” program.

Those credit hours will then be applied to Notre Dame’s Master of Arts in Teaching, which can be completed online or in person at the University’s Baltimore campus. Students will then be eligible take a teaching exam in any state where they would like to have a teaching certification in accordance with the certification requirements of that state. Many graduates from Notre Dame’s MAT program earn teacher certifications in two specialization areas, which increases their opportunities for meaningful employment.

Related Content

Hood College, ScienceWerx partner on technology transfer

Hood College and ScienceWerx Monday announced a new partnership designed to show undergraduate and graduate-[...]

May 8, 2023

Trade school enrollments are booming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost 4 p.m. at the Nashville branch of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology[...]

May 4, 2023

UM School of Nursing receives $7M gift for scholarships

A gift of $7 million to the University of Maryland School of Nursing will create 218 additional Conway Schol[...]

May 4, 2023

Howard U. picks African diaspora scholar as next president

Howard University is turning to an experienced scholar of the African diaspora to serve as its new university [...]

May 3, 2023

Wilson’s contract extended to 2030 to remain at Morgan

[caption id="attachment_669176" align="aligncenter" width="620"] Morgan State University President Dr. David K[...]

May 2, 2023

Acclaimed director Waters, Baltimore mayor to speak at UB commencement 

Acclaimed film director, author and social critic John Waters will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Lett[...]

May 1, 2023

Editors Picks

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Moore signs technology grants, banking access bills

8/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Notre Dame of Md., St. John’s program to address teacher shortage

9/5/2023

Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation M[...]

9/5/2023

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

9/5/2023

Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants

9/5/2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

9/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT