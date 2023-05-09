Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

Baltimore defense attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell is asking the entire 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to consider tossing his money-laundering conviction, the latest effort by the once-prominent lawyer to avoid federal prison.

In a petition filed Tuesday, Ravenell asked the appeals court for an en banc review of last month‘s decision by a three-judge panel to affirm Ravenell’s conviction.

The petition argues that jurors at Ravenell’s federal trial should have been instructed on the five-year statute of limitations for money laundering and weighed whether the alleged conspiracy ended before that time period began.

“The district court deprived Mr. Ravenell of a jury determination on that issue by refusing to instruct the jury on the applicable statute of limitations even after Mr. Ravenell raised the defense on multiple occasions,” wrote Ravenell’s lawyers, David Zornow and Michael McIntosh, of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Federal prosecutors accused Ravenell of helping to launder nearly $2 million in drug money on behalf of a former criminal defense client who ran a marijuana trafficking organization. The government alleged that Ravenell served as a consigliere to the trafficking organization, offering advice on how to shield its money and evade law enforcement.

At a three-week trial in December 2021, jurors found Ravenell guilty of money laundering but acquitted him of other charges, including racketeering and narcotics conspiracy.

Ravenell, 64, was sentenced in June to serve four years and nine months in federal prison for the money-laundering charge. Though the 4th Circuit did not grant Ravenell bail while he appealed the case, federal prison records show he is not in custody.

The reason for the delay remains unclear. Since Ravenell’s sentencing, dozens of documents have been filed under seal in the district court case.

A split panel of the 4th Circuit rejected Ravenell’s appeal last month and found that the trial judge did not err when he declined to instruct the jury on the statute of limitations.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, who authored the majority opinion, wrote that Ravenell’s proposed statute of limitations instructions were legally incorrect and that the defense offered no affirmative evidence that he withdrew from the money laundering conspiracy before July 2014, when the statute of limitations period began.