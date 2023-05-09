Daily Record Staff//May 9, 2023
Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation Month
//May 9, 2023
College Park-based Route One Apparel announced a collaboration with Preservation Maryland that celebrates the state’s history and supports the nonprofit’s efforts to maintain it.
All month long, Route One Apparel is highlighting its new “Keep Maryland Iconic” collection. Designed in partnership with Preservation Maryland, the collection includes T-shirts and sweatshirts showcasing iconic Maryland imagery, like the Chesapeake Bay, watermen’s heritage and classic Baltimore rowhomes. Over the next three months, Route One Apparel will donate 10% of the collection’s sales back to Preservation Maryland.
Established more than 90 years ago, Preservation Maryland is Maryland’s oldest and largest non-profit preservation organization. The organization harnesses the power of historic places by revitalizing and reinvesting in communities, advocating, and building the historic trades workforce for the benefit of all Marylanders.
Sparks-based SC&H Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for a sixth c[...]
May 9, 2023
Comcast Tuesday announced a new round of 100 businesses in Baltimore that will receive RISE grants, a comprehe[...]
May 9, 2023
A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.
May 9, 2023
A military veteran who told an undercover FBI agent about his admiration for Adolf Hitler was sentenced to pri[...]
May 9, 2023
A Federal Reserve report showed that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in t[...]
May 9, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland
Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction
9/5/2023
Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases
9/5/2023
Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president
9/5/2023
Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024
9/5/2023
Moore signs technology grants, banking access bills
8/5/2023
Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation M[...]
9/5/2023
SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list
9/5/2023
Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants
9/5/2023
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
9/5/2023
Veteran ‘enamored’ with Hitler sentenced to prison for Capitol riot
9/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar