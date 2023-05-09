Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation Month

Daily Record Staff//May 9, 2023

Home>1_PAGE_DISPLAY>More News>

Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation Month

Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation Month

By Daily Record Staff

//May 9, 2023

College Park-based Route One Apparel announced a collaboration with Preservation Maryland that celebrates the state’s history and supports the nonprofit’s efforts to maintain it.

All month long, Route One Apparel is highlighting its new “Keep Maryland Iconic” collection. Designed in partnership with Preservation Maryland, the collection includes T-shirts and sweatshirts showcasing iconic Maryland imagery, like the Chesapeake Bay, watermen’s heritage and classic Baltimore rowhomes. Over the next three months, Route One Apparel will donate 10% of the collection’s sales back to Preservation Maryland.

Established more than 90 years ago, Preservation Maryland is Maryland’s oldest and largest non-profit preservation organization. The organization harnesses the power of historic places by revitalizing and reinvesting in communities, advocating, and building the historic trades workforce for the benefit of all Marylanders.

-

Related Content

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

Sparks-based SC&H Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for a sixth c[...]

May 9, 2023

Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants

Comcast Tuesday announced a new round of 100 businesses in Baltimore that will receive RISE grants, a comprehe[...]

May 9, 2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

May 9, 2023

Veteran ‘enamored’ with Hitler sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

A military veteran who told an undercover FBI agent about his admiration for Adolf Hitler was sentenced to pri[...]

May 9, 2023

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

A Federal Reserve report showed that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in t[...]

May 9, 2023

Hull Street Energy to acquire Texas natural gas-fired power plant portfolio

Bethesda-based private equity firm Hull Street Energy and Atlas Holdings Tuesday announced the signing of a de[...]

May 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Moore signs technology grants, banking access bills

8/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation M[...]

9/5/2023

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

9/5/2023

Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants

9/5/2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

9/5/2023

Veteran ‘enamored’ with Hitler sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

9/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT