Route One Apparel, Preservation Maryland collaborate for National Preservation Month

College Park-based Route One Apparel announced a collaboration with Preservation Maryland that celebrates the state’s history and supports the nonprofit’s efforts to maintain it.

All month long, Route One Apparel is highlighting its new “Keep Maryland Iconic” collection. Designed in partnership with Preservation Maryland, the collection includes T-shirts and sweatshirts showcasing iconic Maryland imagery, like the Chesapeake Bay, watermen’s heritage and classic Baltimore rowhomes. Over the next three months, Route One Apparel will donate 10% of the collection’s sales back to Preservation Maryland.

Established more than 90 years ago, Preservation Maryland is Maryland’s oldest and largest non-profit preservation organization. The organization harnesses the power of historic places by revitalizing and reinvesting in communities, advocating, and building the historic trades workforce for the benefit of all Marylanders.