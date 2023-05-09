SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

Sparks-based SC&H Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for a sixth consecutive year, leading a list of 20 Maryland companies to earn the designation.

Others on the list include Audley Consulting Group (Rockville, federal consultancy contractor), AltaVista Strategic Partners (Baltimore, advertising and marketing firm), Byota (Columbia, government service), Calibyr (Clarksville, IT services), CallTrackingMetrics (Millersville, software), Capitol Benefits (Gaitherburg, insurance), CK Commercial (Millersville, construction), Cloudforce (National Harbor, IT services), Curbio (Potomac, real estate), Employee Benefit Services of Maryland (Baltimore, insurance), hyrUP (Silver Spring, human resources), iHire (Frederick, human resources), Intelliforce-IT Solutions Group (Ellicott City, IT services), Orases (Frederick, software), Payroll Network (Rockville, business products and services), Phoenix Operations Group (Marriottsville, software), Response Labs (Baltimore, advertising and marketing), SC Logic (Annapolis, software) and Synergist Computing (Annapolis Junction, software).

The entire list will be featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands May 16 and prominently featured on Inc.com. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.