SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

Daily Record Staff//May 9, 2023

Home>Business>

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

By Daily Record Staff

//May 9, 2023

Sparks-based SC&H Group has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for a sixth consecutive year, leading a list of 20 Maryland companies to earn the designation.

Others on the list include Audley Consulting Group (Rockville, federal consultancy contractor), AltaVista Strategic Partners (Baltimore, advertising and marketing firm), Byota (Columbia, government service), Calibyr (Clarksville, IT services), CallTrackingMetrics (Millersville, software), Capitol Benefits (Gaitherburg, insurance), CK Commercial (Millersville, construction), Cloudforce (National Harbor, IT services), Curbio (Potomac, real estate), Employee Benefit Services of Maryland (Baltimore, insurance), hyrUP (Silver Spring, human resources), iHire (Frederick, human resources), Intelliforce-IT Solutions Group (Ellicott City, IT services), Orases (Frederick, software), Payroll Network (Rockville, business products and services), Phoenix Operations Group (Marriottsville, software), Response Labs (Baltimore, advertising and marketing), SC Logic (Annapolis, software) and Synergist Computing (Annapolis Junction, software).

The entire list will be featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands May 16 and prominently featured on Inc.com. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

-

Related Content

Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants

Comcast Tuesday announced a new round of 100 businesses in Baltimore that will receive RISE grants, a comprehe[...]

May 9, 2023

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

A Federal Reserve report showed that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in t[...]

May 9, 2023

Hull Street Energy to acquire Texas natural gas-fired power plant portfolio

Bethesda-based private equity firm Hull Street Energy and Atlas Holdings Tuesday announced the signing of a de[...]

May 9, 2023

Under Armour report tops Wall Street expectations

Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc. on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $170.5[...]

May 9, 2023

Weis Markets sees bump in Q1 net sales

Weis Markets Inc., which operates 48 grocery stores in Maryland, Tuesday reported a 3.7% increase in net sales[...]

May 9, 2023

Think | Innovate 2024 coming to Columbia

Think Systems Inc., a Baltimore-based human capital advisory firm, Tuesday announced its Think | INNOVATE 2024[...]

May 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Crump joins army of lawyers seeking sex abuse cases

9/5/2023

Johns Hopkins Bayview names first woman president

9/5/2023

Alsobrooks joins field of Md. Democrats seeking U.S. Senate seat in 2024

9/5/2023

Moore signs technology grants, banking access bills

8/5/2023

Commentary

More News

SC&H Group leads 20 Md. firms on Inc.’best workplaces list

9/5/2023

Baltimore small businesses to get Comcast RISE grants

9/5/2023
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on May 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

9/5/2023

Veteran ‘enamored’ with Hitler sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

9/5/2023

Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

9/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT