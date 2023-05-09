The Hon. Dana Michele Middleton



Associate Judge

Circuit Court for Baltimore City, 8th Judicial Circuit



What is your most significant accomplishment?

Becoming a judge has been my most significant accomplishment, not because of the perceived prestige of the position, but because of how it has enabled me to help other people. Although I was active in the community prior to becoming a judge, now there is another sense of fulfillment that I get when I show younger people what is possible. I love using my skills and resources to help people. Becoming a judge meant having more access to resources and sharing more access with people who need it the most.

Please share an example of mentoring.

It is a privilege to mentor Shahrazad A. Haughton. Since 2015, I have seen Haughton navigate life’s challenges. When asked, I offer professional advice. For example, when she contemplated leaving the state’s attorney’s office in 2019, we both discussed the pros and cons and thoughtfully discussed her priorities at the moment. After helping Haughton to truly assess her career and personal goals, she made the decision that was best for her. Mentoring is not always about giving your mentee the answer, or even the next job, but helping them to realize what is important for professional growth and personal fulfillment.