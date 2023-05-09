The Hon. Laura S. Ripken

The Hon. Laura S. Ripken

Judge
Appellate Court of Maryland, 5th Appellate Judicial Circuit

What is your most significant accomplishment?

As Chair of the Conference of Circuit Judges, I led the 24 circuit courts in Maryland during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the onset in March 2020, I held remote meetings up to three times per week with all circuit court administrative judges. I created a reopening workgroup and a workgroup on the resumption of jury operations. I participated in discussions leading up to the statewide administrative orders. I also participated in a video interview and the drafting of written responses to questions posed by the Maryland State Bar Association.

I held multiple webinars for the Anne Arundel County Bar Association and the Inns of Court and drafted the reopening plan for the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. I represented the circuit courts in multiple legislative briefings before the Senate and House of Delegates. I participated in statewide media outreach via print and television on behalf of the Maryland Judiciary.

As a result, my colleagues on the Conference of Circuit Judges voted that my term be extended. I consider this to have been a challenging and significant time and believe I participated in the judiciary’s success in continuing service to the citizens of Maryland during this time.

This is an honoree profile from The Daily Record's Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

