The Hon. Laura S. Ripken



Judge

Appellate Court of Maryland, 5th Appellate Judicial Circuit

What is your most significant accomplishment?

As Chair of the Conference of Circuit Judges, I led the 24 circuit courts in Maryland during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the onset in March 2020, I held remote meetings up to three times per week with all circuit court administrative judges. I created a reopening workgroup and a workgroup on the resumption of jury operations. I participated in discussions leading up to the statewide administrative orders. I also participated in a video interview and the drafting of written responses to questions posed by the Maryland State Bar Association.

I held multiple webinars for the Anne Arundel County Bar Association and the Inns of Court and drafted the reopening plan for the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. I represented the circuit courts in multiple legislative briefings before the Senate and House of Delegates. I participated in statewide media outreach via print and television on behalf of the Maryland Judiciary.

As a result, my colleagues on the Conference of Circuit Judges voted that my term be extended. I consider this to have been a challenging and significant time and believe I participated in the judiciary’s success in continuing service to the citizens of Maryland during this time.