Top 100 Women digital edition – 2023

Daily Record Staff//May 9, 2023
The Daily Record was recognized with 18 awards from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association annual journa[...]
May 8, 2023
Maryland's second-highest court upheld a Washington, D.C., woman's conviction for second-degree assault on the[...]
May 8, 2023
Funding cuts and staffing shortages at the Maryland Department of the Environment over the past decade have co[...]
May 8, 2023
[caption id="attachment_659778" align="alignright" width="300"] Gov. Wes Moore signed into law a four-year gra[...]
May 8, 2023
Attorneys debated the proper jurisdiction for settling a legal challenge to Maryland's first-in-the-nation tax[...]
May 8, 2023
Assault conviction permitted as lesser-included offense
8/5/2023
Moore signs bills to attract technology projects, increase banking access
8/5/2023
Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case
5/5/2023
Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders interested in sports betting
5/5/2023
For many students, community college transfers derail hopes
5/5/2023
Visit Frederick brings back Maryland’s largest craft beer event
8/5/2023
Made In Baltimore selects businesses for 2023 Home-Run Accelerator cohort
8/5/2023
Hood College, ScienceWerx partner on technology transfer
8/5/2023
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
8/5/2023
Simulation suggests 2020 census missed fifth of noncitizens
8/5/2023
