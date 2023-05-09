Tracey A. DuBree

Daily Record Staff//May 9, 2023

Home>people>

Tracey A. DuBree

Tracey A. DuBree

By Daily Record Staff

//May 9, 2023

Tracey A. DuBree

Investment Adviser
UBS Financial Services Inc.

What is your most significant accomplishment?

Most significantly, it was building a successful business in the financial services with the same firm for the past 20 years would be a significant accomplishment, but it’s not the most significant. I had been nominated for this award before and back then I was proud of the accomplishments I’ve made with my career throughout the years, but my view has changed.

I have volunteered a lot of my time and money to various philanthropic causes. During the pandemic lockdown due to COVID when establishments closed and people forced to stay home, my friends who are talented professional musicians were silenced and out of work. The entire live local music scene was silenced. With a lot of research and nerves, I decided to start a nonprofit organization, The Turntable Fund Inc. which offers temporary financial relief to local musicians who live in Harford County and/or who perform in Harford County at least 12 times a year.

We cover venues closures, double bookings for venues up to a 50-mile radius and also cover income loss due to illness. In addition to offering financial relief to local musicians. We are now able to offer scholarships. I have found that outside of my profession as a financial adviser, my most significant accomplishment professionally is my work in giving back on a much larger scale within the community.

This is an honoree profile from The Daily Record's Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

d

Related Content

Traki L. Taylor

Traki L. Taylor Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Frostburg State University What product o[...]

May 9, 2023

The Hon. Laura S. Ripken

The Hon. Laura S. Ripken Judge Appellate Court of Maryland, 5th Appellate Judicial Circuit What is your m[...]

May 9, 2023

The Hon. Dana Michele Middleton

The Hon. Dana Michele Middleton Associate Judge Circuit Court for Baltimore City, 8th Judicial Circuit [...]

May 9, 2023

The Hon. Cheri Nicole Simpkins

The Hon. Cheri Nicole Simpkins Associate Judge District Court of Maryland, District 5 How have you mentor[...]

May 9, 2023

The Hon. Amy D. Lorenzini

The Hon. Amy D. Lorenzini Associate Judge St. Mary's County Circuit Court, 7th Judicial District What i[...]

May 9, 2023

Tammi L. Thomas

Tammi L. Thomas Chief Development and Marketing Officer TEDCO Professionally, what do you consider your m[...]

May 9, 2023

Editors Picks

Assault conviction permitted as lesser-included offense

8/5/2023

Moore signs bills to attract technology projects, increase banking access

8/5/2023
The Maryland Supreme Court (formerly the Court of Appeals) building in Annapolis. MF-D 9/20/04.

Both sides urge Md. high court to dismiss murder case

5/5/2023

Poll: Nearly 1 in 4 Marylanders interested in sports betting

5/5/2023

For many students, community college transfers derail hopes

5/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Visit Frederick brings back Maryland’s largest craft beer event

8/5/2023

Made In Baltimore selects businesses for 2023 Home-Run Accelerator cohort

8/5/2023

Hood College, ScienceWerx partner on technology transfer

8/5/2023
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video camera, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Government's Sentencing Memorandum, Peter Schwartz circled in red is shown using a canister of pepper spray against officers on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Justice Department via AP)

Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

8/5/2023
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

Simulation suggests 2020 census missed fifth of noncitizens

8/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT