Tracey A. DuBree



Investment Adviser

UBS Financial Services Inc.



What is your most significant accomplishment?

Most significantly, it was building a successful business in the financial services with the same firm for the past 20 years would be a significant accomplishment, but it’s not the most significant. I had been nominated for this award before and back then I was proud of the accomplishments I’ve made with my career throughout the years, but my view has changed.

I have volunteered a lot of my time and money to various philanthropic causes. During the pandemic lockdown due to COVID when establishments closed and people forced to stay home, my friends who are talented professional musicians were silenced and out of work. The entire live local music scene was silenced. With a lot of research and nerves, I decided to start a nonprofit organization, The Turntable Fund Inc. which offers temporary financial relief to local musicians who live in Harford County and/or who perform in Harford County at least 12 times a year.

We cover venues closures, double bookings for venues up to a 50-mile radius and also cover income loss due to illness. In addition to offering financial relief to local musicians. We are now able to offer scholarships. I have found that outside of my profession as a financial adviser, my most significant accomplishment professionally is my work in giving back on a much larger scale within the community.