Tswana N. Sewell



Senior Executive Director

American Cancer Society

What is your most significant personal accomplishment?

When I was 15, I started the Imani Homeless Fund so that I could produce a Christmas party for homeless families in my hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. I reached out to local churches, community centers and businesses so that I could provide a hot dinner, live entertainment, toiletries, clothes and presents for 150 people who were without homes.

In Year Two, I got a bit more organized, partnering with organizations and schools to enhance the experience for our guests and raise awareness about the problem. Seeing the joy on our guests’ faces solidified my desire to work in the nonprofit sector, not only to identify the problem but to take action and make an impact where I can.

My mom always told me, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” During the course of my career as a fundraiser, I have raised more than $45 million and I hope I’ve made a small impact along the way.