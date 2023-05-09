Tuajuanda C. Jordan

President
St. Mary’s College of Maryland

What is your most significant accomplishment?

The accomplishment I am most proud of professionally is the creation of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Alliance (SEA) program and the launch of its first initiative the SEA Phage program, which engaged novice undergraduates in research in genomics and bioinformatics.

This program has been implemented at more than 50 diverse institutions across the nation, impacted thousands of students and faculty. and resulted in numerous scientific and pedagogical publications. In addition to the program opening the resources of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute to a large variety of institutions, it showed how students can succeed in a lecture course without having to take a lab specific to that course.

One just needs to learn to think like a scientist. Yes, with this program I gained national prominence in the realm of science education but beyond accolades. looking at how the program continues to grow reinforces for me the astonishing opportunities we can create for others by looking through an inclusive lens.

This is an honoree profile from The Daily Record's Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

