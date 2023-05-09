Ty Kelly



Shareholder

Baker Donelson



What is your most significant accomplishment?

My most significant personal accomplishment is to be ranked in Band 1 by Chambers for Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations. The reason is because I am the only woman ranked at all. (I am also the only woman ranked in SuperLawyers and Best Lawyers for White Collar as well).

There are many reasons this ranking is significant to me. First, the other men who are ranked are some of the most talented and skilled lawyers in Maryland. I am honored to be considered in their talent and skill level at all. It brings me great pride to be ranked alongside my own mentors.

This ranking is also significant because it reflects my resilience in a practice area that has been traditionally dominated by men. This ranking also reflects hard-work and growth, as I navigated private practice for the last 10 years, by starting my own law firm (another significant personal accomplishment!) and rising through the ranks to Equity Partner at an AmLaw 200 law firm. It is also significant because I did this while raising three kids, who are, of course, by far my most significant accomplishment.