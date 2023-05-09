Vanessa Atterbeary

May 9, 2023

Delegate
Maryland General Assembly

What is your most significant accomplishment?

Most significantly for me was in May of 2020 following the death of George Floyd, Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones appointed me as Chair of the Police Accountability & Reform Workgroup. Through this bipartisan workgroup we listened to over 90 hours of testimony and heard from over 100 witnesses to create a single police reform package like no other seen before in the U.S. The legislation would repeal the Law Enforcement officer’s Bill of Rights (LEOBR), eliminate certain use of force statutes, establish county police accountability boards, phase in body-worn cameras and do so much more. After much debate and many more amendments, HB670 passed the MD General Assembly. It marked a momentous moment for Maryland and gained national coverage, and I am extremely proud to have spear-headed this legislation.

How have you mentored others?

In 2014, I met a young lady from one of the high schools in my district. We developed a rapport, and she subsequently came to work on my 2014 campaign. Over the next several years the mentor/mentee relationship that we developed continued as she graduated and went on to attend our local community college and then on to the University of Maryland.

This is an honoree profile from The Daily Record's Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

