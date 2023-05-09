Y’landa Burch



Executive Director

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland

What is your most significant accomplishment?

Most significantly for me was leading my organization during a transition in leadership. The President & CEO at the time had retired unexpectedly, a significant number of Board of Directors had departed, and the organization was in serious financial distress. Prior to this, clubs had become staples in the communities we were serving and often the only resource to families. Our organization had made a commitment to our members, families, and the community to not close our doors. More importantly, I had not only relocated from Connecticut to establish the organization but made a personal commitment to our young people and staff. With very little resources but tremendous support of staff and new board members, I was able to sustain our organization until new leadership was selected. This was while being a wife and mom to 3 children under the age of 3.