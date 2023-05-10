Kahlert Foundation, Ripken Sr. Foundation open STEM center

Cal Ripken Jr. works with some students at Elmer A. Wolfe Elementary School during the opening of the first of 29 science, technology, engineering and math centers in every Carroll County elementary and middle school. (Submitted photo)

Elmer A. Wolfe Elementary School in Carroll County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first of 29 new science, technology, engineering and math centers in every Carroll County elementary and middle school.

The centers were developed from a $1 million partnership between the Kahlert Foundation and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation (CRSF) and will provide state-of-the-art STEM equipment and furniture for students to engage with and learn.

The ceremony included speeches from school officials, community leaders, and representatives of both foundations.

The two organizations first joined forces in 2022 with a donation of $75,000 to install two STEM centers one in Howard County and one in Carroll County. The success and impact of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s STEM program at these schools prompted the Kahlert Foundation to extend their partnership with CRSF into 2023 and 2024, enabling a district-wide STEM initiative.

The event was attended by Cal Ripken Jr., baseball Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

The two-year partnership will begin with STEM center installations and training sessions at nine Carroll County schools this spring. The donation will provide equality across the board for all district students and a K-8 continuum of STEM education.